Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $410.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $347.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $384.34.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $329.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

