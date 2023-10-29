Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $112.10 on Wednesday. Middleby has a one year low of $111.88 and a one year high of $162.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,243.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.32 per share, with a total value of $100,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,202.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,950 shares of company stock worth $732,650. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Middleby by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 136.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth about $21,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

