Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 14,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,205,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Missfresh Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Get Missfresh alerts:

Institutional Trading of Missfresh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Missfresh by 395.9% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 59,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 47,482 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Missfresh by 978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124,245 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Company Profile

Missfresh Limited engages in the digital marketing solutions and private label products retail business in China. The company operates a digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, seafood, and dairy products, as well as fast-moving consumer goods, including packaged food, beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products through online ecommerce platform and distributed micro-warehouse networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.