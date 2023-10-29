Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.