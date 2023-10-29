Morgan Stanley Boosts NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $41.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NRG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

