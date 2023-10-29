Morgan Stanley Cuts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $71.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ED. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of ED stock opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.19. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

