Morgan Stanley Cuts Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $42.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,275,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

