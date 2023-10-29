Morgan Stanley Cuts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $79.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after buying an additional 274,371 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

