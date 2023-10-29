Morgan Stanley Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $164.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bankshares cut shares of TFI International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.90.

TFI International Price Performance

TFII opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $85.86 and a fifty-two week high of $138.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. TFI International’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

