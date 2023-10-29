Morgan Stanley Lowers Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $67.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Hexcel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.33.

NYSE:HXL opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.03. Hexcel has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $79.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,847,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,738,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 780,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after buying an additional 525,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

