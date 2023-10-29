Morgan Stanley Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $15.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.48.

Invesco Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:IVZ opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 28.81 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 796,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

