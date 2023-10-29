Morgan Stanley Trims PPL (NYSE:PPL) Target Price to $28.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut shares of PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.88.

NYSE:PPL opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. PPL has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 255,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PPL by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of PPL by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 34,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

