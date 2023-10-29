MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $105.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.26.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

