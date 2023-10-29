Nano Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Nano has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $91.24 million and $1.39 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,289.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00198583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.50 or 0.00718872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00473359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00047680 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00148060 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

