National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Stephens

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Get National Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Bank

National Bank Stock Performance

National Bank Dividend Announcement

NBHC opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 784,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,236,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.