National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $83.14 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

National Presto Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.57. The stock has a market cap of $519.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.60. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $82.59.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Presto Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Presto Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 335.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 13.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 62.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries

(Get Free Report)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.