Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.61.

Get Navient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Navient

Navient Stock Down 1.8 %

Navient stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Navient has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.53 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 14.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $380,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,104.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Navient by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Navient by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.