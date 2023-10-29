Needham & Company LLC Cuts MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $28.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered MaxLinear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.36.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.91 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $43.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $183.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,526,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,899,000 after buying an additional 126,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,830,000 after buying an additional 97,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,994,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,075,000 after buying an additional 319,971 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3,223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,303 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

