Needham & Company LLC Lowers F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $175.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.75.

F5 stock opened at $149.77 on Wednesday. F5 has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $167.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.14.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $362,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,448,643.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $362,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,448,643.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,811.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,292 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in F5 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of F5 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

