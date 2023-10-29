Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) COO Acquires $151,700.00 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Neogen Price Performance

NEOG opened at $15.32 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEOG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEOG

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.