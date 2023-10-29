NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NerdWallet Stock Up 40.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $9.34 on Friday. NerdWallet has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 23,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $201,079.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 688,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

