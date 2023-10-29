Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,116,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 25.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $397.87. 4,997,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,702,876. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.09 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,760 shares of company stock worth $48,046,739. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

