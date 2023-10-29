Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 288,047 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $83,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.4 %

NFLX stock opened at $397.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $400.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.09 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,760 shares of company stock worth $48,046,739. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

