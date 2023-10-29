New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $46.75 Average PT from Analysts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

NFE stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.60 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.