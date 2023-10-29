New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives $83.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEWR. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

NEWR stock opened at $86.68 on Friday. New Relic has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CFO David Barter sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $337,800.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Barter sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $337,800.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $218,309.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,854 shares in the company, valued at $659,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $1,639,502. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in New Relic by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 28.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

