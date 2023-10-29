Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Newell Brands Stock Performance
Newell Brands stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.03. Newell Brands has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $16.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Newell Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.90%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Newell Brands
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,796.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
