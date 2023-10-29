Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.
Newell Brands Stock Down 9.9 %
NWL stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.03. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $16.75.
Newell Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -20.90%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,796.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 95.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
