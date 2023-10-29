NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$16.88 and last traded at C$16.76. Approximately 30,283 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 17,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.36.

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on NEXON in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.84.

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

