NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.20.

NEP opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $81.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.90%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

