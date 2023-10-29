Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NXR.UN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.64.

NXR.UN opened at C$6.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.28. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$432.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

