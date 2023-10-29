NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.63

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.38. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 8,583 shares trading hands.

NightHawk Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get NightHawk Biosciences alerts:

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 78.84% and a negative net margin of 687.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NightHawk Biosciences

About NightHawk Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences by 72.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. 21.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical countermeasures that combat unmet and emerging biothreats. The company develops ANTHIM (obiltoxaximab), a monoclonal antibody antitoxin for the treatment of inhalational anthrax. The company was formerly known as Heat Biologics, Inc and changed its name to NightHawk Biosciences, Inc in May 2022.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NightHawk Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightHawk Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.