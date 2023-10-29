Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,799,000 after acquiring an additional 362,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,243,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $566,634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,965,000 after buying an additional 440,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 982,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC opened at $473.07 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $446.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.41.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.87.

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

