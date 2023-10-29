Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $443.39 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.27.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

