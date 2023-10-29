Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 252.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Novartis Trading Down 2.2 %

NVS opened at $92.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.40. The company has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.66 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

