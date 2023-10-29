nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Earnings Results

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric updated its Q4 guidance to $0.73-0.75 EPS.

nVent Electric Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

