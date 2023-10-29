Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OCSL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCSL opened at $18.67 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.71 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.