Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.90.
Several research firms recently issued reports on OCSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
OCSL opened at $18.67 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.14.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.71 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
