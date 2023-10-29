Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $91.03 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,327 in the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Okta by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Okta by 350.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. Okta has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

