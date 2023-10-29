Olin (NYSE:OLN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Olin had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $42.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.47. Olin has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $64.70.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Olin by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Olin by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Olin by 54.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,023 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Olin by 25.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after acquiring an additional 120,216 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

