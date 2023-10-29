ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Cut to $66.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.04. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $60.92 and a 12 month high of $89.01.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

