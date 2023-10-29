OpenBlox Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,221.86 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $194,584.85 and approximately $1,221.86 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OpenBlox has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

