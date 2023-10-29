OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues Earnings Results

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.96 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

OSI Systems stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $139.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 19,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total value of $2,591,788.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,259 shares in the company, valued at $64,663,821.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 19,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total value of $2,591,788.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,663,821.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $165,597.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,397.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,705 shares of company stock worth $3,134,763 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in OSI Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,283,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 7,525.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 443,389 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,739,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

