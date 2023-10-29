Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.75. 73,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 82,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Institutional Trading of Ostin Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ostin Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Ostin Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in medical treatment, education, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

