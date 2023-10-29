Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.10 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at $448,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Marcus Lemonis bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $493,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 77,252 shares of company stock worth $1,279,209 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,786,000 after acquiring an additional 188,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,194,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,123,000 after acquiring an additional 212,866 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 355,142.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,612,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after acquiring an additional 52,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSTK. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $85.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

