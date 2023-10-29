Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Down 2.0 %
OXBR stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.40.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
