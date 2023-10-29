Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 2.0 %

OXBR stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Oxbridge Re

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin bought 23,383 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,955.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,140.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin bought 100,000 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 180,418 shares of company stock worth $203,553 over the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

See Also

