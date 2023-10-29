Oxen Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,349.61 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $14,349.61 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,289.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00198583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.50 or 0.00718872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00473359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00047680 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00148060 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,283,976 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

