Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,112 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

