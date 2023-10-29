Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $37.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.