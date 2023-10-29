Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.75.

PANW stock opened at $238.79 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $265.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.34 and a 200-day moving average of $227.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 189.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,009,914.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

