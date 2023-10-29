Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 458 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $183.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.30 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

