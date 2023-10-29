Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 702 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $6,817,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $262.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.45. The stock has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.72 and a 12 month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

